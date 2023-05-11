Royal Enfield to invest ₹1,000 cr in EVs, petrol bikes1 min read . Updated: 11 May 2023, 11:12 PM IST
The company is also seeking a bigger share of the global mid-weight motorcycle marketplace, which crossed 1 million units in total sales in FY23.
NEW DELHI : Eicher Motors, the maker of Royal Enfield motorcycles and part of the Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicle joint venture, plans to invest ₹1,000 crore this financial year to build its first electric motorcycle factory and also expand its current portfolio of petrol-driven motorcycles, a senior company executive said on Thursday.
