Eicher Partners and Amazon to introduce electric trucks for middle and last-mile deliveries1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 07:44 AM IST
Eicher trucks partners with Amazon to introduce up to 1,000 electric trucks for delivery operations in India.
Eicher Trucks and Buses, a division of VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd, announced a partnership with Amazon to electrify the middle-mile and last-mile delivery processes for the e-commerce giant in India.
As per an official statement, under the collaboration, the company is aiming to introduce up to 1,000 zero-emission electric trucks across various payload categories into Amazon's delivery operations over the next five years, deployed through Amazon's transport service partners, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV).
“Amazon will progressively deploy 50 Eicher electric trucks in major hubs like Delhi, Manesar, and Gurugram over the coming months as a first step," it added.
"This partnership reflects our commitment to promoting smart sustainable solutions and developing a zero-emission transport ecosystem," VECV Managing Director and CEO Vinod Aggarwal said.
Amazon India Vice-President Customer Fulfilment, Amazon Transportation Services, Global Specialty Fulfilment, and Supply Chain, Abhinav Singh said,"We remain committed and are well on our way to integrate 10,000 EVs into our delivery fleet in India by 2025."
"We continue to invite fellow innovators and solution providers in the electric mobility and sustainable transportation space to join us in accelerating decarbonisation of the logistics industry," he further said.
The statement noted that Eicher's electric trucks featuring advanced digital capabilities will be built on its established electric vehicle platform already in operation in bus applications.
The trucks, ranging from 8 to 24 feet in deck length, will feature tailored cargo stacking arrangements. Furthermore, the vehicles will offer both fast and slow charging alternatives, catering to specific operational demands.
This service package takes into account various aspects, including charging infrastructure availability, operational prerequisites, charging duration limitations, battery capacity, and the comprehensive energy management strategies of the fleet.
Meanwhile, Eicher Motors clocked a consolidated net profit of ₹905.6 crore in the quarter ending March 2023, registering a growth of whopping 48.42% year-on-year. The revenue in Q4FY32 stood at ₹3,804.32 crore, rising from ₹3,193.32 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal.
(With inputs from PTI)
