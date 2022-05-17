Eight Roads Ventures launches India-dedicated $250 mn healthcare fund

Eight Roads Ventures’ most notable investment in a new -age healthcare company in India is in API Holdings, the parent of e-pharmacy platform PharmEasy, which is set for a ₹6,250 crore initial share sale. Its other bets in the space include consumer healthcare company Cipla Health, injectable drug maker Caplin Steriles, animal health company Ashish Life Science, blood plasma products provider Plasmagen Biosciences, practice management software provider for US dental clinics CareStack and dental aligners Toothsi. It is also an investor in cellular immunotherapy company Immuneel Therapeutics, co-founded by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and managing director at Biocon. Last month, Eight Roads Ventures led a Series A funding round in Doceree Media India Pvt Ltd, which runs physician-only platform Doceree.