EIH's Oberoi Hotels and Resorts to manage three Reliance-owned hotels 24 Aug 2023
Reliance Industries partners with Oberoi Hotels to manage properties in India and the UK, including Anant Vilas in Mumbai and Stoke Park in the UK.
NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries has signed an understanding with The Oberoi Hotels and Resorts. Reliance through its Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited owns nearly 19% of Oberoi's EIH Limited. The two will jointly manage two properties in India and one in the United Kingdom.