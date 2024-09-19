EIH-Oberoi Hotels announces surprise exit from UAE market

New Delhi: In a surprise move, Oberoi Hotels and Resorts owner EIH has decided to exit the important United Arab Emirates (UAE) market. The decision was announced by managing director and CEO Vikramjit Singh Oberoi in front of 400 employees at the Oberoi-run Al Zorah in Ajman on Wednesday, and followed the abrupt conclusion of the company's partnership with the owners of the Ajman property, the local state government. Oberoi did not state any reason for this in the emergency meeting held there.

According to two sources who spoke to Mint—one of them an employee with direct knowledge of the matter—this announcement came as a complete surprise. The employee said: "Business had been outperforming budget expectations in recent months. We were informed that the management would be handed over to another international operator within 2-3 months. The owners of the property reassured us that one of the key terms agreed with the new operator was that all employees would be retained. But we are feeling insecure. The 89-room property, mostly suites and villas, is 30 minutes from Dubai, caters to high-end travellers with prices starting at about AED 1,000-8,000 or ₹22,000 - ₹1.8 lakh a night.

EIH signed the lease in 2017, when then chairperson PRS Oberoi, who is no more now, said the property had been made by Al Zorah Development Company, a joint venture between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International. It also has an attached golf course. That year, the company had 32 hotels and two cruises in the Nile. The number remains largely the same with the company operating 31 hotels today and two cruises. But with the potential loss of this property in the next few months, and with the impending loss of its managed property in Shimla, Wildflower Hall, things could get difficult for the hotel company which has set big targets for 2030.

The Oberoi Hotels had announced a strong pipeline of hotels earlier this year. At an event held in the city in March, Vikramjit Oberoi said the company would add 50 new hotels across various locations. Across the world and in India, its hotels operate under two main brands: Oberoi (luxury) and Trident (five-star). Two years ago, the company also exited its partnership in Dubai City Center. That hotel has now become Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel in the business bay, near Burj Khalifa.

"It seems some of the issues that have happened to them are unconnected. But these are issues nonetheless. In the UAE, both their managed hotels are now effectively gone. In Shimla, they have received an eviction notice from the Supreme Court. In Hyderabad, the owners of the Trident Hotel property it manages -- Golden Jubilee Hotels, are also booked by the CBI for financial irregularities since 2021. It is also no longer running its Motor Vessel MV Vrinda, which it operated in Kerala till two years ago," said the second of the two persons cited earlier, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity. In February this year, after a tough battle in various courts, it lost the right to operate the Wildflower Hall in Shimla to the Himachal Pradesh government. The Supreme Court asked EIH to vacate the property.

In response to Mint’s query, a company spokesperson via email said: “EIH Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of EIH Limited and the operator of The Oberoi Al Zorah, along with Al Zorah Development Private Company Ltd., the owner of the Hotel, jointly informed employees yesterday that both parties have mutually and amicably agreed to terminate the management contract for The Oberoi Al Zorah, effective 28th February 2025. Al Zorah Development Private Company Ltd. has assured employees that they will be retained by the company moving forward. The Oberoi Group remains committed to exploring opportunities in the region.”

Mint also reached out to Al Zorah representatives via message but did not receive any response.

On the international front

In the two quarters gone by, the company had given mixed feedback about its international hotel portfolio. Kallol Kundu, the group's chief financial officer and chief risk officer in Q1FY25 call, said: “For the international hotels, it's a mixed bag with UAE doing better than in the past. Egypt is slightly off because of the effects of the war. Morocco is more or less at the same levels, but rates are slightly down from last year. And that again has some impact from the Middle East war. Indonesia is doing much better. The Q1 revenue per available room, if we were to take the entire market, including international, is almost similar to last year. Obviously, in the month of May the occupancies were down.”



Also read: Indian hotels saw a tepid Q1. Will the next quarter bring cheer?

In an earlier investor call in the January-March quarter of FY24, Kundu had said that the UAE market had "softened a little in terms of the average room rate, but with an increase in occupancies." Internationally, the company operates in regions such as Southeast Asia, and Africa and has a hotel each in Marrakech, Egypt, Mauritius as well as one each in Bali and Lombok. It also has two cruise lines.

Mounting trouble from different sides EIH’s growth plans could also be hampered by a legal battle involving Anastasia Oberoi, daughter of the late PRS Oberoi. Anastasia is contesting her exclusion from the Oberoi family’s inheritance, claiming a larger share of the estate, which includes stakes in EIH. The Delhi High Court has issued an interim order preventing the company and its holding firms from transferring their shares. Additionally, Anastasia has been granted protection over her possession of the family’s property, Villa Ashiana, in Delhi.

The dispute revolves around two conflicting wills: One from 2021, which Anastasia supports, and another from 1992, which her cousins, Vikramjit and Arjun Oberoi, advocate for. The court has found merit in Anastasia’s claims, but the outcome could lead to further complications. Industry insiders believe that if the case tips in her favour, a significant shift could occur within the company, possibly involving a buyout of Anastasia’s stakes.

But since then, the company has been trying to look for other avenues to expand. Earlier this week, EIH Ltd, the parent company of Oberoi and Trident hotels, had unveiled two major projects in Pune and London. In Pune, it said it has acquired a majority share in Muttha Towers II, where they plan to invest ₹972 crore to develop a Trident Hotel and commercial spaces for a 175 room hotel. The property will also have an adjoining office and retail spaces to be ready by FY30. In London, EIH announced the creation of a new subsidiary, EIH London Investments Ltd, to build a luxury Oberoi hotel, scheduled for completion by FY28.

Its future projects also include a mix of owned and managed properties, such as a palace near Khajuraho, the Rajgir Palace, in Madhya Pradesh, and a jungle resort in the same state and a resort in Goa.

For the year ended FY24, EIH's revenue grew nearly a quarter to ₹2,511.2 crore. It profit more than doubled to ₹677.7 crore.

But Q1FY25 was not as strong. The group's profit declined 9% year-on-year in April-June to ₹96.8 crore.