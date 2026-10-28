Billable hours are giving way to value-based pricing: Eisner’s Charles Weinstein

What work on family offices and listings is being done from India, given that this is another focus area for the Big Four?

There is a lot of reverse IPO listing work being done. The Anthropic listing, for instance, is expected to take away a lot of liquidity from the market. Several clients approaching us are US startups with significant run rates. They may have an Indian founder, one of the founders may be Indian, or one of the investors may be a venture capital (VC) firm that has some connection to India. They want to know whether they should wait to go public or look at a listing in India. There is still money here, and the Indian market is still evolving.