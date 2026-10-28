As the Big Four expand beyond traditional audit into higher-margin advisory services, mid-tier global firms are carving out their own niches. US-based Eisner Advisory Group LLC, which positions itself as one of the largest assurance providers outside the Big Four, is betting on cybersecurity, internal audit, and cross-border tax advisory for Indian startups expanding into the US. Its global capability centre (GCC) in India generates 23% of global revenue.
Billable hours are giving way to value-based pricing: Eisner’s Charles Weinstein
SummaryIn an interview, the CEO of Eisner Advisory Group discusses the imminent collapse of traditional hourly rates, the firm’s deployment of 11 homegrown AI audit tools, and how mid-tier firms can compete with Big Four GCCs.
As the Big Four expand beyond traditional audit into higher-margin advisory services, mid-tier global firms are carving out their own niches. US-based Eisner Advisory Group LLC, which positions itself as one of the largest assurance providers outside the Big Four, is betting on cybersecurity, internal audit, and cross-border tax advisory for Indian startups expanding into the US. Its global capability centre (GCC) in India generates 23% of global revenue.
About the Author
Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.
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