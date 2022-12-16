EisnerAmper aims revenue growth of $725 million by 20231 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 04:38 PM IST
EisnerAmper India also aims to increase its number of employees to more than 1,000 in the next 12-18 months from 650 presently
EisnerAmper India also aims to increase its number of employees to more than 1,000 in the next 12-18 months from 650 presently
New Delhi: Eisner Advisory Group LLC, which wholly owns EisnerAmper India, has said it is targeting to grow its revenue to $725 million by 2023, backed by mergers and acquisitions activities in the US and robust investment in talent and technology in India.