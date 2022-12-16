New Delhi: Eisner Advisory Group LLC, which wholly owns EisnerAmper India, has said it is targeting to grow its revenue to $725 million by 2023, backed by mergers and acquisitions activities in the US and robust investment in talent and technology in India.

EisnerAmper India also aims to increase its number of employees to more than 1,000 in the next 12-18 months. Presently, EisnerAmper India has 650 employees across three state-of-the-art offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The company is very bullish on the talent pool in India, which has given them the impetus to grow the team into a global powerhouse.

“Capacity building and investing in our people in India have been integral parts of the Firm’s strategy, which are contributing significantly to our overall growth. The ultimate goal is to nurture an organisational culture that conveys trust and respect for its people. That is the recipe for success. For our colleagues and the firms that embrace our culture, the opportunities are endless. Global staffing, collaboration technologies, new learning, development programs and managing hybrid teams will be the keys," said Charly Weinstein, CPA, CGMA, Chief Executive Officer of Eisner Advisory Group LLC.

“In India, we “right shore" U.S. accounting and tax services. By this, I mean we match high-quality talent in India with the exceptional work we do worldwide," he added.

The company further said that in 2020, the global firm’s revenue was $411 million, and this revenue number is expected to top $725 million by 2023.

From an M&A perspective, Eisner Advisory Group LLC is primarily focusing on acquiring accounting, advisory and technology practices in strategic geographies.