EisnerAmper aims revenue growth of $725 million by 2023

“Capacity building and investing in our people in India have been integral parts of the Firm’s strategy, which are contributing significantly to our overall growth. The ultimate goal is to nurture an organisational culture that conveys trust and respect for its people. That is the recipe for success. For our colleagues and the firms that embrace our culture, the opportunities are endless. Global staffing, collaboration technologies, new learning, development programs and managing hybrid teams will be the keys," said Charly Weinstein, CPA, CGMA, Chief Executive Officer of Eisner Advisory Group LLC.