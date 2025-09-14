Eka Mobility to pump in ₹800 cr to boost electric bus capacity, delivery
The investment in Eka, the electric bus maker promoted by India's Pinnacle Industries and backed by Japan’s Mitsui Corporation and Dutch VDL Groep, will be funded through a mix of equity and debt.
Eka Mobility, the electric bus maker promoted by India's Pinnacle Industries and backed by Japan’s Mitsui Corporation and Dutch VDL Groep, plans to invest ₹800 crore this financial year to expand capacity and ensure timely delivery of buses to state governments and private operators.