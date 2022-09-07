Elbers takes charge at IndiGo

Ronojoy Dutta, the outgoing CEO of IndiGo, has agreed to an enhanced non-compete for a period of two years as against one year earlier, the company had said on 30 August, against accelerated bonus and amount in lieu of stock options. The non-compete clause says Dutta shall not engage with any business or allied business that is in any way similar, identical or competitive and will not engage in the Indian aviation sector or providing consultancy services to an entity engaged in Indian aviation.