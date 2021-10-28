BENGALURU : Real estate firm Eldeco Group on Thursday said it has raised ₹275 crore in debt from Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Capital Ltd.

Eldeco Group plans to deploy the capital in its two mid-income residential projects in National Capital Region (NCR). The capital raised will enable the developer to fast-track the construction of both the projects and help in providing an exit to its existing investors.

Both the projects have been launched and are currently under construction. The first project is a 2.1 million sq. ft project in Noida and the second one is a 1.2 million sq. ft project in Sohna. Eldeco Group has so far invested ₹175 crore in both the projects.

“…Apart from tier-II towns of north India, NCR is a major growth area for us. After the pandemic, the demand in housing has recovered and we are seeing good sales across our portfolio. Our focus is to expand our projects across north India and provide quality housing to the mid-income segment," said Pankaj Bajaj, managing director of Eldeco Group.

Recently, Eldeco said HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund 1 (H-CARE 1), managed by HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd, will invest ₹150 crore in its low-rise, plotted development projects in NCR.

Anil Kaul, MD, Tata Capital Housing Finance, said, “This partnership gives us a great opportunity to serve our customers in NCR markets. We believe that this is a great time to buy a house or leverage real estate assets by using our attractive finance solutions that are tailor-made for our customer’s specific requirements. TCHFL offers customized mortgage solutions for both retail customers and developers across the country.

Eldeco said the two projects have an estimated revenue potential of ₹1,650 crore over the next four years.

