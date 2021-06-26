NEW DELHI: E-learning application Tata Studi has launched its first campaign positioning the platform as an ideal after-school coach that helps students build strong fundamental learning concepts.

Studi, part of the Tata Group, was launched two years back and was in beta testing mode. The platform was soft-launched across selected schools six months back and now it is being formally launched for the public. Tata Studi will initially be available for CBSE students for class 1-8. It will further extend its services for students of class 9 and 10 in the next two months.

To promote the platform, digital marketing agency Gozoop has been brought on board to create a campaign titled 'Padne Ka Sahi Tareeka' (the right way to study) that highlights the functionality of the application and positions it as a virtual coach that every child needs. It emphasizes how the platform helps young school students to become independent learner.

The film talks about features like the scientific learning method, systematic progress reports and structured revisions. The adaptive Studi curriculum mapped content and spaced practice will also be spoken about in the series of campaigns.

Sachin Torne, chief – B2C, Tata ClassEdge, said, “We want to enable students to plan and schedule their studies across different subjects, learn systematically instead of cramming and rote-learning and use effective study strategies to confidently face exams."

The campaign has been released on both electronic and online platforms.

Megha Ahuja, group director - brand communications, Gozoop said that the campaign builds on the key insight that parents want their children to be more independent in their studies.

"They want them to experience more and get inspired. Studi is a means to that end - a virtual coach in the life of the child where he/she can learn concepts that last for long. This campaign will capture many such stories and trace the trajectories of children and parents who can benefit from edutech learning in the right way," she added.

Studi is a part of education technology solution provider Tata ClassEdge, which has a presence in 2,000 schools across various states in India. It claims to be working with over 1,25,000 teachers and more than 1.5 million students across the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.