Electoral bonds to be sold at authorised branches of SBI1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 05:42 PM IST
- These bonds shall be valid for fifteen calendar days from the date of issue. No payment shall be made to any payee political party if the bond is deposited after the expiry of the validity period
New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) will issue and encash electoral bonds across its 29 authorised branches during 03-12 April, the finance ministry said on Friday.
