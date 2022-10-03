Electric 2-wheeler sales: Ola Electric at top spot led by lower-cost S1 Pro

The largest volume gain was seen by Ola Electric, which saw sales climb on the back of demand for its low-cost electric scooter, Ola S1. The Bengaluru-based EV maker saw registration of 9,616 units in September, significantly improving from the lull in sales it saw in August at only 3,421 units. The brand, with its S1 & S1 Pro products, now has nearly 19% of market share.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}