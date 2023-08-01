Electric 2-wheelers pick up, but yet to regain FY23 speed

“Our market share grew by 1.1% over last year, and is now at 43.3% compared to 41.8%. However, industry retail was at 319,000 units against wholesale volumes of 362,500 units, which means a 33,500 unit difference between retail and wholesale. Stock levels in the industry are up. We started July with a stock of 260,000 units (industry-wide), which is now gone up to 294,000. This is almost 30 days of inventory for the industry. If you consider pre-covid, this is the highest stock in four years."