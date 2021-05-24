Electric mobility in India will gain from new product launches and govt policy

Global automakers already have a wide range of products, which are being introduced either directly (e.g., Mercedes Benz) or through collaborations (e.g., GreenPower. Also, all domestic OEMs and startups like, Ather Energy, are also indigenously developing and launching products. These launches should drive the evolution of consumer profile from ‘early adopters’ and ‘technophile purchasers’ to ‘mass adopters’ over the medium- to longer term, the brokerage mentioned.

