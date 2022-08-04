Electric mobility offers massive investment opportunities

Electric mobility offers massive investment opportunities4 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 10:31 PM IST
- Within e-mobility, investors see battery as a key area, with many models in charging and battery swapping
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : India’s transition journey to electric mobility will offer investors massive opportunities across the ecosystem—from electric vehicles and batteries to financing and software —said private equity and venture capital investors at the Mint Mobility Conclave 2022.