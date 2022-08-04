Electric mobility offers massive investment opportunities

“In the case of the common person, for the first mile and the last mile, the most reliable and most affordable mode for mobility is e-rickshaw. There are almost 2.5 million e-rickshaws in the country. Until now it was all lead acid batteries. This rickshaw would operate only 40-50 kilometres a day, in the morning and the evening peak hours and in the middle and in the night this rickshaw would be parked and charged by an unauthorized charging point. And the rickshaw couldn’t be used; that’s a wastage of capital expenditure; it deprives the market of network effects, because if the rickshaw drivers are not on the road, people won’t have a cheaper mode of transport and the drivers have no income, which means fewer drivers want to take up that profession. So battery swapping liberates this entire market," said Jain.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}