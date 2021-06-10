Electric mobility startup Cell Propulsion raises $2 million

“We are delighted to have continued interest and support from our key investors. With the funds raised last year, as part of our pre-series A round, we successfully completed the certification of battery packs and eLCVs, besides commissioning pilot assembly lines for the battery packs and the eLCVs. The current round has been done to meet growing demand for our solutions, expand our operations, and successfully execute our go-to-market strategy," said Nakul Kukar, co-founder and chief executive, Cell Propulsion.