Electric scooters may get costlier by 45,000 in coming years: Report

From 60-65 per cent of total outlay under FAME first phase, the incentives have risen to 85 per cent under FAME second phase. Over the past five fiscals, subsidies have accelerated EV sales rapidly (more than 20 per cent on-year growth in most segments) on a low base of fiscal 2017 and despite the pandemic, the Crisil analysis shows. Owing to the FAME incentive, the total cost of acquisition (TCA) of electric scooters would be lower than that of ICE variants by ₹7,500-9,500 in fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023. Given that sales are expected to spike over the next few years, the FAME II subsidy is expected to get over in fiscal 2023, as against the government deadline of a year later.