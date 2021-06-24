Electric vehicle revolution is coming, says Bhavish Aggarwal

'The EV revolution is coming!', said Bhavish Aggarwal , founder of the cab-hailing aggregator Ola , commenting on the measures taken by several states to incentivise EVs to make them affordable. He further stated that the company committed to accelerating the same.

In a tweet, Aggarwal said, The EV revolution is coming! From Karnataka in 2017 to Gujarat just this week, 21 states and UTs are now incentivising EVs to make them affordable. We're committed to accelerating this with Ola Future factory and our scooter that's coming soon!

Gujarat announces new EV policy

The comment comes after the Gujarat government launched Gujarat Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 with an aim to see at least two lakh electric vehicles on the state roads in the next four years.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday, To encourage people to turn to e-vehicles, the state government would provide subsidies ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹1,50,000 on the purchase of vehicles under this policy, which will remain effective for four years.

The state government will provide a subsidy up to ₹20,000 on the purchase of an electric two-wheeler, ₹50,000 for three-wheeler and ₹1,50,000 on the purchase of a four-wheeler.

As per a rough estimate, the new policy will help in saving fuel worth ₹5 crore every year, Rupani said, CM said.

Karnataka government revises its EV policy

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government last month tweaked its Electric Vehicle policy to attract more investment.

The government announced to give 15% capital subsidy to investors in the electric vehicle (EV) sector on value of fixed assets over 5 equal annual payments for 50 acres of land for EV assembly or manufacturing enterprises.

As per an order issued by the state government, "As decided at the May 27 state cabinet meeting, the Karnataka Electric Vehicle & Energy Storage policy of 2017 has been amended to give impetus to the electric mobility sector and attract more investments over the next 5 years."

"With the increased focus on EV manufacturing, the incentives have been revised in line with investor expectations to accelerate the adoption of EV uptake in the state," the order also said.

