With a 'fresher' drive to the EV road, Maruti looks to do what it knows best
Maruti Suzuki's debut EV model eVitara is likely to be commercially launched in the January-March quarter, with bookings slated to open soon.
After four decades of shaping India’s mass car market, Maruti Suzuki is drawing on an old playbook as it prepares to enter the electric vehicle (EV) segment, choosing to build customer confidence and supporting infrastructure before launching its debut model. The move comes even as rivals scale up sales and questions persist over whether it has arrived late to the electric transition.