Electric vs Petrol: Ather launches new family e-scooter ‘Rizta’, CEO Tarun Mehta says continuation of subsides vital
Ather CEO and co-founder, Tarun Mehta, urged the government to continue e-scooter subsidies to meet India's ambitious 2030 electrification goals. Subsidy cuts have stalled growth, he said, highlighting the need for more government support to transition from polluting motorbikes to electric scooters.
Tarun Mehta, the CEO and co-founder of e-scooter maker Ather Energy, has said India will need to continue subsidies for electric scooters for a few more years to boost the transition from polluting motorbikes.
