Tarun Mehta, the CEO and co-founder of e-scooter maker Ather Energy, has said India will need to continue subsidies for electric scooters for a few more years to boost the transition from polluting motorbikes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mehta told Reuters in an interview, "We've been able to cut down a lot of subsidy reliance, but it's also come at the cost of almost a year's worth of lost growth." He was referring to the government's surprise decision in May 2023 to slash cash incentives for e-scooters to a maximum of 15% of the purchase price before tax from 40% previously, as per Reuters.

Industry experts believe subsidies, such as cash incentives, are crucial for India to achieve its goal of electrifying 70% of its two-wheeler fleet by 2030, as the world's third-largest importer of oil looks to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ather was one of the first companies to drive the pickup in adoption with the launch of its 450 series of e-scooters in 2018. However, the company has fallen behind larger rivals Ola Electric and TVS Motor, whose discounts have driven sales, the report said.

Ather, which counts India's biggest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp as its largest investor, launched a new "family-friendly" e-scooter called ‘Rizta’ on Saturday, priced at 109,999 rupees ($1,321). Mehta hopes the scooter's larger seat and storage space will attract a wider range of buyers in India's populous north and west regions, helping boost sales.

While Ather is focusing on top-line growth, Mehta acknowledged that the company has not yet broken even. He stated, "Hopefully, the Rizta plays a meaningful role because I am happy in how margins are shaping up at a unit level," without providing further details. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian e-scooter market is small but growing, accounting for 5% of total two-wheeler sales in fiscal 2023-2024. The Ather CEO's comments underline the need for continued government support to drive the adoption of electric vehicles in the country.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

