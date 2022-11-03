Electronic Arts needs FIFA to stay hot

The franchise based on the world’s most popular sport is also EA’s largest. Analysts estimate that “FIFA" now generates more than $3 billion in revenue between its annual release and the “Ultimate Team" continuing service, according to consensus estimates from Visible Alpha. That is triple the estimated revenue base of the company’s “Madden NFL" franchise. And the tournament that takes place only once every four years is also no slouch at generating attention for the sport. The FIFA governing organization estimates that nearly 3.6 billion viewers globally tuned into the 2018 World Cup, and it projects about five billion viewers this time around. That is about 24 times the viewership the National Football League estimates for the most recent Super Bowl.