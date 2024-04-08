Electronics brand Boat starts investigation into alleged data breach
The company did not confirm if the breach in question occurred due to an internal issue, or through a misconfigured third party database
New Delhi: Homegrown electronics brand Boat on Monday acknowledged allegations of a data breach, stating that the company is currently conducting an investigation on the issue. The breach has reportedly exposed personally identifiable information (PII) of around 7.5 million users on the internet, and could be accessible to any user willing to pay for the database.