Electronics manufacturer Indkal Technologies raising $100 million by June
Shouvik Das 5 min read 28 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryThe company is close to finalizing its upcoming funding round, and before this it will also make its first product announcement as a design-led electronics manufacturing firm.
Bengaluru-based electronics designer and manufacturer, Indkal Technologies, is closing its next venture capital-backed funding round—raising $100 million by June this year.
