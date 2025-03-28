Analyst expectations

Nevertheless, analysts believe that Indkal’s launch efforts could have some impact. “Unlike Nokia, which was down and out, a number of new brands have done well. ‘Nothing’ is going steady, Poco and iQoo have also done reasonably well. Acer is a currently active brand in India—it ranks among the top three brands in India in both laptop and tablet sales. This means that it is not entirely out of the consumer mindshare—there could be some effect of this that may be seen upon launch. Instant sales volumes may not be within expectations, and the brand licensing approach suggests Acer is playing it safe while looking to try out the India smartphone market. It may take a while for Acer to rake up volumes in terms of smartphone sales, but it remains to be seen if the company might have the appetite to stay in the cutthroat Indian market for three years or more," Singh said.