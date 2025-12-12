“Kaynes has always delivered on execution of new projects. We were the first to produce and ship ICs (integrated circuits) made in India amongst the various entities who were granted capital subsidy approvals by the government," he said. "Similarly, significant progress has been made in both the new projects of Osat as well as the HDI/Multilayer PC (printed circuit) Board fabrication. We have taken note of the comments by various people in media and during our analyst interactions, and we are confident of ensuring the desired improvements on each of the key issues facing the business."