Elev8’s maiden fund signals venture capital appetite in India
Rwit Ghosh 5 min read 01 Sep 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
The VC firm’s thesis spans premium consumer brands, tech-driven fintech and scalable B2B software. While AI dominates headlines, Elev8 is holding off until revenue maturity kicks in.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Elev8 Venture Partners has announced the final close of its maiden fund at $160 million, marking a significant milestone in India’s growth-stage venture capital landscape. The fund, which has already deployed 35% across five investments, aims to back 12–13 companies in total.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story