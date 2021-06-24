Eli Lilly Alzheimer’s drug gains FDA breakthrough designation

Biogen Inc.’s Aduhelm was approved for Alzheimer’s on June 7 after gaining breakthrough status in a controversial move by the Food and Drug Administration. Lecanemab, another drug being developed by Biogen and its partner Eisai Co., received the same designation Wednesday. Lilly gained as much as 8.7% in trading before US markets opened. Biogen fell 3.5%.

