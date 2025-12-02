Eli Lilly cuts Zepbound price by up to 20%: How much the weight-loss drug costs now, where to buy

Amid rising demand for weight-loss drugs, Eli Lilly announced on Monday that it was cutting the price of its popular obesity drug Zepbound for US patients, as it moves to make the medicine more accessible in line with the Trump administration's goals.

The price of single-dose vials of the weight loss drug Zepbound has been reduced on Eli Lilly's direct-to-consumer platform, LillyDirect, as the company also races to compete with its rival Novo Nordisk.

Price of Eli Lilly's weight loss drug Zepbound after discount In a statement on Monday, Eli Lilly confirmed discounts of up to 20% on Zepbound.

The lowest-dose vial will cost $299 a month for cash-paying customers, a discount of about $50.

The next higher dose of 5 milligrams will cost $399 a month, roughly 20% less than the previous self-pay price.

Higher doses will now be available at $449 per month under Lilly's ‘Zepbound Self Pay Journey Program’, down from $499 previously — a discount of $50.

Patients typically start at lower doses, before moving to higher strengths for more weight loss.

This is the second time the company has cut down the prices of Zepbound on LillyDirect.

Lilly USA President Ilya Yuffa said that the Zepbound discounts underscore the company's commitment to bringing down the obesity problem in America.

“We will keep working to provide more options – expanding choices for delivery devices and creating new pathways for access – so more people can get the medicines they need,” he said in a statement.

Zepbound now more accessible Zepbound has a list price of roughly $1,086 per month. This price point, along with an irregular insurance coverage, makes the weight loss drug inaccessible to many needy Americans who suffer from obesity.

“Far too many people who need obesity treatments still face cost and coverage barriers,” Yuffa said.

The announcement comes weeks after US President Donald Trump signed deals with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to make their GLP-1 drugs more affordable.

As part of that agreement, Lilly will trim what it charges for Zepbound multidose pens. The Trump deal goes into effect starting in 2026 and applies to both Medicare and cash-pay customers.

Zepbound is approved to help adults with obesity or overweight conditions lose excess weight. The medication is also approved to help adults with obesity and moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea improve their condition.