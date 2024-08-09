Eli Lilly is gaining on Novo Nordisk in the obesity race

To be fair, Novo said it likely has enough manufacturing capacity at this stage, but has deliberately limited starter doses to ensure it can keep supplying patients. “We have been now consistently saying to physicians and also FDA that we want to have a responsible approach to starting patients," Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen said on an analyst call. “So you can trust that when you start treatment with Wegovy from Novo Nordisk, we take care of you." And Novo is moving to expand aggressively as well. The company has committed to investing $6.8 billion in expanding manufacturing capacity and to paying $11 billion for three sites previously owned by Somerset, N.J.-based Catalent.