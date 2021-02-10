This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Eli Lilly's antibody therapy gets FDA emergency use authorization for covid-19
1 min read.06:58 AM IST
Reuters
Eli Lilly's combination therapy of two antibodies, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, helped cut the risk of hospitalization and death in COVID-19 patients by 70%, data from a late-stage trial showed
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to Eli Lilly's combination antibody therapy to fight COVID-19, the U.S. drugmaker said on Tuesday.
Eli Lilly's combination therapy of two antibodies, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, helped cut the risk of hospitalization and death in COVID-19 patients by 70%, data from a late-stage trial showed in January.
"This therapy is authorized for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients aged 12 and older who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization", the company said in a statement.