Eli Lilly's antibody therapy gets FDA emergency use authorization for covid-19
Eli Lilly's antibody therapy gets FDA emergency use authorization for covid-19

1 min read . 06:58 AM IST Reuters

Eli Lilly's combination therapy of two antibodies, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, helped cut the risk of hospitalization and death in COVID-19 patients by 70%, data from a late-stage trial showed

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to Eli Lilly's combination antibody therapy to fight COVID-19, the U.S. drugmaker said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to Eli Lilly's combination antibody therapy to fight COVID-19, the U.S. drugmaker said on Tuesday.

Eli Lilly's combination therapy of two antibodies, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, helped cut the risk of hospitalization and death in COVID-19 patients by 70%, data from a late-stage trial showed in January.

Eli Lilly's combination therapy of two antibodies, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, helped cut the risk of hospitalization and death in COVID-19 patients by 70%, data from a late-stage trial showed in January.

"This therapy is authorized for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients aged 12 and older who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization", the company said in a statement.

