Eli Lilly's CEO says coronavirus will be ‘endemic,’ even with vaccines

David Ricks: We need both, of course. There are many challenges with the vaccine process -- producing enough, ensuring safety, public education, etc. They’ve allocated $10 billion. That is a very small sum compared to the economic impact. So I think it’s a wise investment by itself. You could ask, “Why don’t we spend more on therapeutics as well?" And I think that would be the right thing to do, because the best vaccines early won’t protect more than 50% or 60% of those who receive them. That’s the FDA standard. And not everyone will choose to be vaccinated, so this disease will become endemic and will continue to spread. Medicines like monoclonal antibodies could help prevent the worst parts of this illness.