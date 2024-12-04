Eli Lilly’s Zepbound beats Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy in first head-to-head study
SummaryPeople who took Zepbound lost 17 pounds more on average after 72 weeks of treatment than those who were given Novo Nordisk’s drug.
In the first head-to-head test, Eli Lilly’s Zepbound obesity drug helped people lose significantly more weight than its main competitor, Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy.
