Eli Lilly to sell new Zepbound option for about half price of injection pens
SummaryPatients would draw their own doses of the weight-loss drug from glass vials that are easier to produce.
Eli Lilly will begin offering its popular new weight-loss drug Zepbound in vials—in addition to standard injection-pen devices—at about half the price of the original for certain doses.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more