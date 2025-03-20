Eli Lilly has launched its blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drug Mounjaro in India following approval from the country's drug regulator, it said on Thursday.

Global demand for Lilly's diabetes and weight-loss drugs has soared, with the launch presenting a big market opportunity for the U.S.b-ased drug company as India, world's most populous country, is seeing increasing rates of obesity and diabetes.

"The dual burden of obesity and type 2 diabetes is rapidly emerging as a major public health challenge in India," said President and General Manager Winselow Tucker at Lilly India.

India has about 101 million people living with diabetes and obesity, a chronic relapsing disease, is a major risk factor for diabetes, Lilly said.

Mounjaro, chemically known as tirzepatide, is currently sold in the UK and Europe under the same brand name for both diabetes and weight-loss. It is sold as Zepbound for obesity in the U.S.

CEO David Ricks told Reuters in February last year that Lilly expects to launch Mounjaro in India as early as 2025.

Analysts have projected global obesity drug sales reaching $150 billion a year by the early 2030s.

