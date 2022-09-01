Elizabeth Bailey helped give airlines freedom to adjust fares

One of her favorite causes was banning smoking on flights. During her term on the CAB, an Eastern Airlines flight attendant once informed her it was too late to reserve a place in the nonsmoking section. Dr. Bailey noted that the rules at that time required airlines to provide a smoke-free seat to anyone who sought one. An argument erupted, and Dr. Bailey was called a “witch," among other things, the New York Times reported. The airline’s chairman, Frank Borman, later visited her office to apologize.