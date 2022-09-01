Elizabeth Bailey helped give airlines freedom to adjust fares
- Economist, who has died at age 83, campaigned against smoking on planes and taught at Wharton School
When Elizabeth Bailey was appointed in 1977 as the first woman to serve on the Civil Aeronautics Board, or CAB, she saw her job as freeing the airline industry “from the tentacles of restrictive government regulation."
When Elizabeth Bailey was appointed in 1977 as the first woman to serve on the Civil Aeronautics Board, or CAB, she saw her job as freeing the airline industry “from the tentacles of restrictive government regulation."
During a confirmation hearing, Sen. Ted Stevens of Alaska asked Dr. Bailey, a Republican with a Ph.D. in economics, whether she had “enough steel" for the task.
During a confirmation hearing, Sen. Ted Stevens of Alaska asked Dr. Bailey, a Republican with a Ph.D. in economics, whether she had “enough steel" for the task.
“I hope so," she said. “I’m tougher than I look."
The Airline Deregulation Act of 1978, approved by Congress with strong bipartisan support, led to abolition of the CAB at the end of 1984 and freed airlines to set fares without government permission. During her six years on the board, Dr. Bailey proved one of the most ardent advocates for swift deregulation, a process that reduced fares, increased choice and doomed inefficient airlines.
One of her favorite causes was banning smoking on flights. During her term on the CAB, an Eastern Airlines flight attendant once informed her it was too late to reserve a place in the nonsmoking section. Dr. Bailey noted that the rules at that time required airlines to provide a smoke-free seat to anyone who sought one. An argument erupted, and Dr. Bailey was called a “witch," among other things, the New York Times reported. The airline’s chairman, Frank Borman, later visited her office to apologize.
Dr. Bailey died Aug. 19 at her home in Reston, Va. She was 83 and had Parkinson’s disease.
At various points in her career, she headed the economic-research team at Bell Laboratories, was dean of Carnegie Mellon University’s business school and taught economics at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. She served as a director of major companies including CSX Corp. and Honeywell Inc. She also was a longtime director of the National Bureau of Economic Research. For much of her career, she was a single mother raising a special-needs child.
Elizabeth Ellery Raymond, known as Betsy, was born Nov. 26, 1938, in New York. She was the second of five daughters born to history professors. Her father, Irving W. Raymond, was a moderate Republican and her mother, Henrietta Dana Raymond, a liberal Democrat. Dinner-table conversations about politics were lively and frequent, said Marion Bestani, her youngest sister.
After graduating from Radcliffe College in 1960 with an economics degree, she worked for Bell Labs as a computer programmer. Bell Labs, the research arm of American Telephone & Telegraph Co., paid for her to study mathematics at Stevens Institute of Technology, where she earned a master’s degree. One summer, she accepted an offer to join a group studying regulatory issues at Bell Labs. She gave a presentation on regulatory distortions to a panel of economic advisers to AT&T, including William Baumol and Alfred Kahn.
Dr. Baumol helped her gain admission to Princeton as a doctoral candidate in economics. She delved into business-competition issues and received her Ph.D. in 1972.
Those studies prepared her to oversee economic research at Bell Labs and advise AT&T on its impending breakup by regulatory authorities. “We said, ‘Look, if the government is going to bust you up, there are some ways that are going to be a lot less costly and a lot more efficient than others,’ " she recalled.
Dr. Kahn, later chairman of the CAB, became her mentor and ally at the agency, where she rose to vice chairman. In 1981, while participating in tense negotiations over an aviation treaty with Japan, Dr. Bailey broke the ice by dancing the hula with members of the Japanese delegation, the Honolulu Star-Bulletin reported.
When she became a dean at Carnegie Mellon in 1983, she pushed for all students to use personal computers and for a program combining engineering and graduate studies in business. “I want our students to feel as though they are on the threshold of a revolution," she said. After seven years at Carnegie Mellon, she moved to Wharton as a way to return to teaching.
In her free time, she enjoyed wood carving, opera and classical-music concerts. Though she mastered abstruse economic concepts, Dr. Bailey had trouble differentiating between left and right when driving her car. In one case, according to family lore, this confusion resulted in her turning onto a bridge that diverted her into another state.
Her marriage to James Lawrence Bailey ended in divorce. She is survived by four sisters, a son and two grandchildren. Another son, James L. Bailey Jr., died in 2018.
Her dignity survived the usual slights against ambitious women. As the newly promoted economic-research chief at Bell Labs, she was invited to a meeting of department heads. “There was perhaps one other woman in the room," she said in an interview with the American Economic Association. “A male executive director approached me to say I should be sitting in the back … as he assumed my role was as a note-taker for the meeting."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text