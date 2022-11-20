Elizabeth Holmes’s sentencing: How other white-collar criminals fared
- Theranos founder is scheduled to be sentenced Friday and might join a list that includes Bernard Ebbers, Jeffrey Skilling and Dennis Kozlowski
Elizabeth Holmes is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, and the Theranos Inc. founder could be joining a list of notable white-collar criminals to serve time in prison.
Elizabeth Holmes is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, and the Theranos Inc. founder could be joining a list of notable white-collar criminals to serve time in prison.
Ms. Holmes was convicted in January on four counts of criminal fraud for deceiving investors while running a yearslong scheme at Theranos, the blood-testing startup where she was chief executive.
Ms. Holmes was convicted in January on four counts of criminal fraud for deceiving investors while running a yearslong scheme at Theranos, the blood-testing startup where she was chief executive.
She faces up to 20 years in prison, plus fines, for each guilty count. Lawyers following the case have said she is unlikely to receive the maximum penalty, based on outcomes of other white-collar prosecutions.
Prosecutors have asked for a sentence of 15 years, and more than $800 million in restitution. In their argument, they cite the sentences given to executives in cases that prosecutors say were similar.
Below is a look at some of the executives cited by prosecutors, as well as the sentences given to other high-profile white-collar criminals.
Bernard Ebbers
The former WorldCom Inc. chief executive was sentenced in 2005 to 25 years in prison after being found guilty on nine counts, including securities fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud by falsifying WorldCom’s financial results. Mr. Ebbers was granted early release from prison in December 2019 because of his deteriorating health and died three months later at age 78.
Jeffrey Skilling
The former Enron Corp. president was sentenced to more than 24 years in prison in 2006 following his conviction of fraud and conspiracy arising out of the onetime energy giant’s collapse into bankruptcy. The sentence was reduced to 14 years in 2013. Mr. Skilling was released from prison in 2019 after serving 12 years.
Sanjay Kumar
The former CEO of Computer Associates International was sentenced in 2006 to 12 years in prison and fined $8 million for securities fraud and obstruction of justice. He was accused of misreporting the company’s revenue. Mr. Kumar was released in 2017, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
John Rigas
The founder of Adelphia Communications Corp. was sentenced in 2005 to 12 years in prison. His son, Timothy, the company’s chief financial officer, was sentenced to 17 years. The sentences were originally three years longer before being reduced on appeal in 2008.
The two men were convicted of looting the cable company of more than $100 million, hiding more than $2 billion in debt the family accumulated and lying to the public about Adelphia’s financial condition.
The elder Mr. Rigas was released in February 2016 with terminal bladder cancer. He died in October 2021 at age 96. His son served about 12 years before being released in July 2019, after criminal-justice reform legislation passed the previous year allowed for early releases of those convicted of nonviolent crimes.
Walter Forbes
The former Cendant chairman was sentenced in 2007 to 12 years and seven months in prison for his role in an accounting fraud that inflated the travel and real-estate company’s earnings in the mid-to-late 1990s. Mr. Forbes was released in 2018, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Charles McCall
The former McKesson Corp. chairman was sentenced in 2010 to 10 years in prison after being convicted of his role in a 1999 accounting scandal that erased more than $8 billion in shareholder value. Mr. McCall was released in 2016, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
The following white-collar criminals weren’t cited by Ms. Holmes’s prosecutors, but they represent other high-profile business people to serve time in prison.
Bernard Madoff
The disgraced money manager was sentenced in 2009 to 150 years in prison after confessing to one of the largest financial frauds in American history. Mr. Madoff died in April 2021 at age 82.
Dennis Kozlowski
The former CEO of Tyco International Ltd. was sentenced in 2005 to up to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of receiving improper compensation, among other charges. Mr. Kozlowski was released on parole in 2014.
Frank Quattrone
The former Silicon Valley investment banker was sentenced in 2004 to 18 months in prison for obstructing a probe of how IPO stocks were doled out. An appeals court overturned the verdict, citing errors in jury instructions by the trial judge. Mr. Quattrone and prosecutors later came to an agreement that avoided prison time and eventually led to the charges being dismissed.
Raj Rajaratnam
The hedge-fund founder was sentenced in 2011 to 11 years in prison after being convicted of securities fraud and conspiracy as part of an insider-trading investigation. Mr. Rajaratnam was released from prison in 2019.
Samuel D. Waksal
The former chairman and chief executive of ImClone Systems Inc. was sentenced in 2003 to seven years and three months in prison for insider trading, obstructing justice and dodging taxes. He was released in 2008.
Martha Stewart
The businesswoman was sentenced in 2004 to five months in prison. Ms. Stewart, who fought charges that she sold about 4,000 shares of ImClone stock after obtaining inside information, was convicted of obstructing justice. She was released in 2005.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text