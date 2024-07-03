Elizabeth Warren Accuses Powell of Giving Big Banks CEOs Too Much Influence

Senator Elizabeth Warren says Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is giving bank chief executive officers too much opportunity to influence key policies, including executive-compensation and bank-capital proposals.

Bloomberg
First Published11:32 PM IST
Elizabeth Warren Accuses Powell of Giving Big Banks CEOs Too Much Influence
Elizabeth Warren Accuses Powell of Giving Big Banks CEOs Too Much Influence

(Bloomberg) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren says Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is giving bank chief executive officers too much opportunity to influence key policies, including executive-compensation and bank-capital proposals. 

In a letter sent Tuesday to Powell, Warren criticized him for having multiple private meetings and talks with top executives — including 19 with JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon since February 2018. 

Warren wrote that these meetings and conversations between Powell and the executives “appear to be shaping Fed policy” and that the regulator is now “floating a gutted proposal,” referring to the bank-capital plan. 

The Massachusetts Democrat asked Powell a series of questions, including whether he had made any commitments to Dimon or other big-bank executives related to the capital overhaul, which is tied to Basel III, an international agreement that followed the 2008 financial crisis. 

Warren also requested information on any discussions about bank-merger guidelines and executive-pay reform. She asked for a list of the topics covered in all of Powell’s meetings with Dimon. 

“We have received the letter and plan to respond,” the central bank said in a statement Tuesday.

In May, the Wall Street Journal reported that Dimon had pushed his peers to avoid Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr, seen as the architect of the bank-capital plan, and instead lobby Powell and other Fed governors about changing the proposal. Shortly after, Warren sent a separate letter accusing Powell of “doing Mr. Dimon’s bidding.”

Warren is a member of the Senate Banking Committee where Powell is set to testify next week. 

In March, the central bank chief told lawmakers that he expected “broad and material changes” to the proposal that American regulators released last July. That original plan could have forced the US’s eight largest banks to set aside about 19% more in capital.

(Updates with details on upcoming Powell testimony in penultimate paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomeCompaniesNewsElizabeth Warren Accuses Powell of Giving Big Banks CEOs Too Much Influence

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

210.95
10:29 AM | 3 JUL 2024
8.7 (4.3%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.30
10:26 AM | 3 JUL 2024
1 (0.59%)

State Bank Of India

840.10
10:28 AM | 3 JUL 2024
13.75 (1.66%)

Tata Steel

176.35
10:24 AM | 3 JUL 2024
1.85 (1.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

301.85
10:29 AM | 3 JUL 2024
23.6 (8.48%)

Gujarat Pipavav Port

230.65
10:26 AM | 3 JUL 2024
17.75 (8.34%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,686.25
10:25 AM | 3 JUL 2024
359.65 (8.31%)

M M T C

85.75
10:29 AM | 3 JUL 2024
6.48 (8.17%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,771.00100.00
    Chennai
    73,986.00890.00
    Delhi
    72,911.00-113.00
    Kolkata
    72,911.00-832.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue