Elliott and Vista near deal to buy Citrix Systems

The migration to the cloud has been happening for about a decade as companies have opted to forgo costly investments in in-house, information-technology infrastructure and instead rent hardware and software from the likes of Amazon and Microsoft, paying as they go for storage and data-processing. That has made cloud computing one of the most fiercely contested battlefields among business-IT providers and the companies that provide it a hot commodity among investors and acquirers.

