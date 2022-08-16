Elliott Management has large position in Cardinal Health2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 06:51 PM IST
The activist investor nominated five directors to the medical-products distributor’s board two weeks ago
Activist investor Elliott Management Corp. has a large position in Cardinal Health Inc. and is seeking a handful of seats on the medical-products distributor's board, according to people familiar with the matter.