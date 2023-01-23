Elliott Management takes big stake in Salesforce3 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 09:18 PM IST
- Activist investor makes a multibillion-dollar investment in the business-software provider
Activist investor Elliott Management Corp. has made a multibillion-dollar investment in Salesforce Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, adding to the pressures facing the business-software provider.
