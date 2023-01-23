Elliott Management takes big stake in Salesforce

There has been upheaval, meanwhile, in Salesforce’s top ranks. Co-CEO Bret Taylor is expected to vacate his position on Jan. 31, ending the company’s second experiment in recent years with dual leadership. Mr. Taylor had shared the top role with Mr. Benioff for about a year. (Mr. Benioff is to become sole leader again and continue to serve as the company’s chairman.) Mr. Benioff, who co-founded the business in 1999, became frustrated about how Mr. Taylor was spending his time, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}