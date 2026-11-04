EloElo Group raises $80 mn from Hornbill Capital, NBCUniversal, MIT, others

Mumbai: EloElo Group, the consumer AI and entertainment company behind microdrama platform Story TV, has raised $80 million in a Series C funding round led by Hornbill Capital and NBCUniversal, the company said on Wednesday.
MIT Investment Co. and existing investors Play Ventures, Kalaari Capital, Waterbridge Ventures, Griffin Gaming Partners & others also participated in the funding round. The transaction values the EloElo Group at $500 million, according to a person familiar with the matter. Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial adviser to the company on the fundraise.