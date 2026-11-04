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EloElo Group raises $80 mn from Hornbill Capital, NBCUniversal, MIT, others

Priyamvada CMansi Verma
4 min read4 Nov 2026, 10:45 AM IST
Saurabh Pandey, founder of EloElo Group.
Saurabh Pandey, founder of EloElo Group.
Summary

The company will use the proceeds to develop new original content in regional languages, expand its microdrama offerings into international markets and continue investing in Dolphin AI, alongside other business initiatives.

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Mumbai: EloElo Group, the consumer AI and entertainment company behind microdrama platform Story TV, has raised $80 million in a Series C funding round led by Hornbill Capital and NBCUniversal, the company said on Wednesday.

Mumbai: EloElo Group, the consumer AI and entertainment company behind microdrama platform Story TV, has raised $80 million in a Series C funding round led by Hornbill Capital and NBCUniversal, the company said on Wednesday.

MIT Investment Co. and existing investors Play Ventures, Kalaari Capital, Waterbridge Ventures, Griffin Gaming Partners & others also participated in the funding round. The transaction values the EloElo Group at $500 million, according to a person familiar with the matter. Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial adviser to the company on the fundraise.

MIT Investment Co. and existing investors Play Ventures, Kalaari Capital, Waterbridge Ventures, Griffin Gaming Partners & others also participated in the funding round. The transaction values the EloElo Group at $500 million, according to a person familiar with the matter. Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial adviser to the company on the fundraise.

Eloelo Group will deploy the fresh capital across three priorities: expand premium original content in Indian languages, take its microdrama platform Story TV to international markets, and strengthen its AI capabilities. “We plan to step up investments in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi content, while working with production houses to create a mix of AI-led, hybrid and live-action dramas,” Saurabh Pandey, founder of EloElo Group, told Mint in an interview.

More than 95% of the $80 million fundraise comprises fresh capital, with only a small portion going towards exits by early angel investors, Pandey said. External investors, including NBCUniversal and MIT, will each hold a minority stake of less than 5% in the company, he added.

“This Series C deepens our content across languages, with a sharper focus on premium originals, doubles down on Dolphin AI, and takes what we have built to more audiences and more markets,” said Pandey.

Also Read | Giva raises $100 mn in funding round led by Multiples PE, others

Revenue growth

The latest fundraise takes EloElo Group's total capital raised to $130 million to date. The company said its revenue grew multi-fold over the past year and that it operates across all three layers of the business: content, distribution and an AI-powered production engine.

Pandey said EloElo recorded close to four-digit year-on-year growth in FY26, but declined to disclose the exact figures as the company is yet to file its audited financial results. The business has also turned fully profitable at the unit economics level, he said. In FY25, its annualised net revenue stood at about 70 crore.

Average revenue per user has also risen significantly over the past year, with individual users spending around 200-230 a month on the platform, he said.

“EloElo Group combines strong creative capabilities with the ability to scale content through technology, which is something we deeply believe in. The team’s execution, financial discipline, and AI capabilities position it well for its next phase of growth,” said Manoj Thakur, founder and managing partner of Hornbill Capital.

“At NBCUniversal, we see significant opportunity in mobile-first storytelling and emerging formats like microdramas to engage audiences and meet evolving viewing habits,” said Deepak Arya, executive vice-president, corporate strategy & development at NBCUniversal.

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies, producing and distributing content across film, television and streaming platforms. It also has a global presence in theme parks, consumer products and live experiences.

Also Read | Investcorp eyes exit from Kitchen Treasures at up to ₹1,000 crore valuation

“Under Saurabh's leadership, EloElo has developed a differentiated, mobile-first approach with a clear focus on content and storytelling, positioning the company for long-term success. We're excited to bring NBCUniversal's global capabilities to the partnership as EloElo expands beyond India, including into the US market," Arya said.

Microdramas are emerging as one of the fastest-growing formats in global entertainment. The industry is expected to generate $14 billion in revenue worldwide by the end of 2026, according to Omdia. In India, 40 million people paid to watch a microdrama at least once in FY26, estimates Redseer, while Lumikai’s State of India Interactive Media Report projects the market to reach $4.5 billion by 2030.

Founded in Bengaluru in 2020 by Pandey, a former Flipkart executive, EloElo Group has emerged as a leading player in India's microdrama market through its Story TV platform. The platform offers a slate of more than 5,000 microdramas across six languages, launches a new drama every three hours and clocks an average of 95 minutes of views per user each day.

The group also runs Master (micro-learning), Dolphin AI (its agentic AI creative suite) and Voxy AI (an AI companion agent). Across its apps, EloElo Group has over 40 million monthly active users. “Story TV shows us what India wants to watch, and Dolphin AI gives us the economics to make it, which is how we have scaled with solid unit economics. Consumer AI will change how content is created, distributed and consumed, and we intend to lead that shift from India,” said Pandey.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has helped EloElo reduce production costs by replacing expensive visual effects and location requirements, rather than human actors and creative talent, Pandey said. "AI has not really replaced a great quality actor or a crew. AI has replaced VFX and location costs in that sense," he said.

EloElo is now producing about 250 microdramas every month, releasing a new title every three hours, while keeping the average production cost at 15-17 lakh per drama, Pandey said. The company has a team of about 240 people across technology, product and content, and operates from a single office in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Emirates NBD charts next phase of India expansion after RBL deal
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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsEloElo Group raises $80 mn from Hornbill Capital, NBCUniversal, MIT, others

EloElo Group raises $80 mn from Hornbill Capital, NBCUniversal, MIT, others

Priyamvada CMansi Verma
4 min read4 Nov 2026, 10:45 AM IST
Saurabh Pandey, founder of EloElo Group.
Saurabh Pandey, founder of EloElo Group.
Summary

The company will use the proceeds to develop new original content in regional languages, expand its microdrama offerings into international markets and continue investing in Dolphin AI, alongside other business initiatives.

Gift this article

Mumbai: EloElo Group, the consumer AI and entertainment company behind microdrama platform Story TV, has raised $80 million in a Series C funding round led by Hornbill Capital and NBCUniversal, the company said on Wednesday.

Mumbai: EloElo Group, the consumer AI and entertainment company behind microdrama platform Story TV, has raised $80 million in a Series C funding round led by Hornbill Capital and NBCUniversal, the company said on Wednesday.

MIT Investment Co. and existing investors Play Ventures, Kalaari Capital, Waterbridge Ventures, Griffin Gaming Partners & others also participated in the funding round. The transaction values the EloElo Group at $500 million, according to a person familiar with the matter. Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial adviser to the company on the fundraise.

MIT Investment Co. and existing investors Play Ventures, Kalaari Capital, Waterbridge Ventures, Griffin Gaming Partners & others also participated in the funding round. The transaction values the EloElo Group at $500 million, according to a person familiar with the matter. Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial adviser to the company on the fundraise.

Eloelo Group will deploy the fresh capital across three priorities: expand premium original content in Indian languages, take its microdrama platform Story TV to international markets, and strengthen its AI capabilities. “We plan to step up investments in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi content, while working with production houses to create a mix of AI-led, hybrid and live-action dramas,” Saurabh Pandey, founder of EloElo Group, told Mint in an interview.

More than 95% of the $80 million fundraise comprises fresh capital, with only a small portion going towards exits by early angel investors, Pandey said. External investors, including NBCUniversal and MIT, will each hold a minority stake of less than 5% in the company, he added.

“This Series C deepens our content across languages, with a sharper focus on premium originals, doubles down on Dolphin AI, and takes what we have built to more audiences and more markets,” said Pandey.

Also Read | Giva raises $100 mn in funding round led by Multiples PE, others

Revenue growth

The latest fundraise takes EloElo Group's total capital raised to $130 million to date. The company said its revenue grew multi-fold over the past year and that it operates across all three layers of the business: content, distribution and an AI-powered production engine.

Pandey said EloElo recorded close to four-digit year-on-year growth in FY26, but declined to disclose the exact figures as the company is yet to file its audited financial results. The business has also turned fully profitable at the unit economics level, he said. In FY25, its annualised net revenue stood at about 70 crore.

Average revenue per user has also risen significantly over the past year, with individual users spending around 200-230 a month on the platform, he said.

“EloElo Group combines strong creative capabilities with the ability to scale content through technology, which is something we deeply believe in. The team’s execution, financial discipline, and AI capabilities position it well for its next phase of growth,” said Manoj Thakur, founder and managing partner of Hornbill Capital.

“At NBCUniversal, we see significant opportunity in mobile-first storytelling and emerging formats like microdramas to engage audiences and meet evolving viewing habits,” said Deepak Arya, executive vice-president, corporate strategy & development at NBCUniversal.

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies, producing and distributing content across film, television and streaming platforms. It also has a global presence in theme parks, consumer products and live experiences.

Also Read | Investcorp eyes exit from Kitchen Treasures at up to ₹1,000 crore valuation

“Under Saurabh's leadership, EloElo has developed a differentiated, mobile-first approach with a clear focus on content and storytelling, positioning the company for long-term success. We're excited to bring NBCUniversal's global capabilities to the partnership as EloElo expands beyond India, including into the US market," Arya said.

Microdramas are emerging as one of the fastest-growing formats in global entertainment. The industry is expected to generate $14 billion in revenue worldwide by the end of 2026, according to Omdia. In India, 40 million people paid to watch a microdrama at least once in FY26, estimates Redseer, while Lumikai’s State of India Interactive Media Report projects the market to reach $4.5 billion by 2030.

Founded in Bengaluru in 2020 by Pandey, a former Flipkart executive, EloElo Group has emerged as a leading player in India's microdrama market through its Story TV platform. The platform offers a slate of more than 5,000 microdramas across six languages, launches a new drama every three hours and clocks an average of 95 minutes of views per user each day.

The group also runs Master (micro-learning), Dolphin AI (its agentic AI creative suite) and Voxy AI (an AI companion agent). Across its apps, EloElo Group has over 40 million monthly active users. “Story TV shows us what India wants to watch, and Dolphin AI gives us the economics to make it, which is how we have scaled with solid unit economics. Consumer AI will change how content is created, distributed and consumed, and we intend to lead that shift from India,” said Pandey.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has helped EloElo reduce production costs by replacing expensive visual effects and location requirements, rather than human actors and creative talent, Pandey said. "AI has not really replaced a great quality actor or a crew. AI has replaced VFX and location costs in that sense," he said.

EloElo is now producing about 250 microdramas every month, releasing a new title every three hours, while keeping the average production cost at 15-17 lakh per drama, Pandey said. The company has a team of about 240 people across technology, product and content, and operates from a single office in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Emirates NBD charts next phase of India expansion after RBL deal
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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