Elon Musk thanks investors for backing $56 billion Tesla pay package, Texas governor welcomes him to ‘no tax state’
Showing support for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a majority of the EV automaker's investors voted in favour of the tech billionaire's historic $56 billion pay package. They also voted in support of the company's relocation of domicile from Delaware to Texas.