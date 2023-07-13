Elon Musk accused of not paying $500 million in severance, ex-employees sue Twitter2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 12:54 PM IST
Twitter is facing a lawsuit accusing it of not paying promised severance to laid-off employees after Elon Musk acquired the company in 2022.
After billionaire Elon Musk acquired Twitter Inc in 2022, the microblogging site on Wednesday was hit with a lawsuit accusing it of refusing to pay at least $500 million in promised severance to thousands of employees who were sacked in the layoff drive, according to a report published by Reuters.
