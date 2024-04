Days after the Tesla announced 10% global job cuts because of fall in profit, Elon Musk in an internel memo admitted that Tesla sent ‘incorrectly low’ severance packages to some of its laid off employees, reported Bloomberg citing sources.

“As we reorganize Tesla it has come to my attention that some severance packages are incorrectly low," Musk said in a short email sent to employees on Wednesday and seen by Bloomberg News. “My apologies for this mistake. It is being corrected immediately."

The email was first reported by CNBC.

(More to come)

